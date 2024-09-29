Welcome to Think Again

Hi, I’m Jen, a behavior analyst and educator. This is the place I created to bring clarity where confusion has been reinforced.

Why This Newsletter and Why Now

We’re not just facing a thinking crisis. We’re facing a reinforcement crisis.

In classrooms, online spaces, and public discourse, reactivity is being rewarded over reflection, emotion over logic, and speed over substance. Think Again exists to push back against that.

This newsletter is for readers who are tired of watching broken systems keep breaking, and who want ideas, tools, and clarity that actually last.

What You’ll Get as a Subscriber

Free subscribers get:

Weekly essays grounded in behavior science and systems thinking

Clarity over trendiness : plainspoken insights that cut through buzzwords

Practical takeaways you can use in classrooms, conversations, and culture

Paid subscribers also receive:

4 mini-courses per year on thinking skills, literacy, behavior strategies, and system redesign (with full replay access)

Weekly exclusive resources : toolkits, templates, and downloads that make ideas immediately actionable

Private Discussion Community: Subscriber-only chat. A space to share insights, ask questions, and learn from others

Who This Newsletter Is For

Educators. Analysts. Parents. Leaders. Anyone who feels overwhelmed by noise and wants to strengthen how they think, teach, and lead.

If you want clarity instead of confusion, and systems that actually work, this space is for you!

About Me

I’m Dr. Jennifer Weber, BCBA-D, and co-founder of KIT Educational Consulting. I hold a Ph.D. in Applied Behavior Analysis from Columbia University and have taught graduate courses in education and behavior science.

Over the past 15 years, I’ve partnered with schools, districts, and families to translate research into practical tools that improve instruction, behavior, and systems. My work lives at the intersection of instructional design, behavioral science, and policy, with a focus on how reinforcement shapes not just classroom learning but how we think, govern, and lead.