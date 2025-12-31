Every Action Builds
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Begin With Clarity
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Why So Many People Are Certain About Israel Without Ever Seeing It
A few observations from my recent trip to Israel
Dec 31, 2025
•
Dr. Jennifer Weber
25
6
What We Lose When We Never Pause
How overstimulation, social media, and classroom trends are impacting children’s attention.
Dec 4, 2025
•
Dr. Jennifer Weber
12
3
7
November 2025
The Reading Skills That Protect Us
Why literacy is our strongest defense against persuasion, and how we rebuild it.
Nov 20, 2025
•
Dr. Jennifer Weber
14
7
The Quiet Work of Watching
Rethinking how we learn from what and who we observe.
Nov 12, 2025
•
Dr. Jennifer Weber
12
8
4
October 2025
When History Stops Reinforcing
What happens when we stop teaching outcomes, and start producing citizens who forget why it matters.
Oct 20, 2025
•
Dr. Jennifer Weber
12
6
Two Years Since October 7: What We’ve Reinforced and What We’ve Forgotten
What two years have shown about the systems we trust, and the truths we ignore.
Oct 7, 2025
•
Dr. Jennifer Weber
8
2
2
September 2025
Humane but Not Human
What Zohran Mamdani’s socialist platform reveals about incentives and failure
Sep 30, 2025
•
Dr. Jennifer Weber
10
3
4
When We Punish Debate, We Reward Destruction
The culture we live in is the one we reinforced.
Sep 22, 2025
•
Dr. Jennifer Weber
17
5
8
Violence Is Learned: The Crisis We Can’t Ignore
The assassination of Charlie Kirk and the Evergreen High School shooting reveal the same truth: violence isn’t random, it’s reinforced.
Sep 12, 2025
•
Dr. Jennifer Weber
22
1
11
Why America’s Big Decisions Are Running on Vibes
We’ve trained a culture to feel first and think later.
Sep 5, 2025
•
Dr. Jennifer Weber
6
5
August 2025
Why No One Wants to Think Anymore (And How to Fix It)
Here’s why no one wants to think anymore and how to rebuild the motivation to think in schools, workplaces, and daily life.
Aug 26, 2025
•
Dr. Jennifer Weber
7
2
We’re Training the Next Generation to Swipe Through Life
Why cell phone bans are only the beginning.
Aug 17, 2025
•
Dr. Jennifer Weber
20
4
10
© 2026 Jennifer Weber
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts