As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, we’ll spend a lot of time reflecting on the inventions that changed the world. But America’s greatest innovation wasn’t technological; it was actually behavioral.

Every society shapes behavior. The question isn’t whether it does, but how.

Throughout history, governments have relied on force, centralized authority, inherited status, or tradition to organize society. The American experiment proposed something different: that free people, operating within a stable system of laws and incentives, could govern themselves.

In the science of behavior, we ask: What does the environment make more likely?

I spent many years focused on that question in schools. I helped design environments for children, clear rules, predictable consequences, reinforcement that followed behavior, and I watched behavior change when the environment did. It was not because the children changed, but because the contingencies did.

America’s founders asked the same question, but about a nation. They understood that human nature would not change. Instead of trying to create perfect people, they designed institutions that channeled ordinary human behavior toward extraordinary outcomes.

The Constitution was more than a legal document. It was also an incentive system.

The founders recognized something fundamental: power seeks more power. Rather than assuming leaders would act selflessly, they pitted ambition against ambition.

The same logic really ran through everything they built. Free markets reinforced innovation by rewarding those who solved problems for others. The rule of law made consequences predictable, so people could invest in long-term goals. Free speech lets ideas compete, so better ones have the chance to emerge. Federalism turned states into laboratories, learning from one another’s successes and failures.

And the founders knew their design was imperfect. So they built in a mechanism for revising it, such as the amendment process. A system that could debug its own contingencies. When the incentives failed, the framework contained the tools to correct itself. That may be the most remarkable contingency of all.

Over time, millions of individuals responding to those incentives produced extraordinary levels of innovation, entrepreneurship, voluntary association, scientific discovery, philanthropy, and economic growth.

America’s success was not the product of perfect people. It was the product of institutions that aligned individual incentives with broader societal benefit.

This is why debates, at their core, are really debates about behavior. Every system reinforces some behaviors more than others.

As America enters its next 250 years, the challenge is not just preserving old traditions. It is preserving the institutional arrangements that have encouraged generations of people to build businesses, invent technologies, educate their children, volunteer in their communities, challenge bad ideas, and pursue opportunities previous generations could scarcely imagine.

None of these institutions guaranteed prosperity or liberty. They simply made certain behaviors more likely.

Two hundred and fifty years later, the question that matters most isn't what America believes. It's what America reinforces.

Happy 250th, America!