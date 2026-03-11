Just Because You Disagree with Someone Doesn’t Make You the Villain
People always have a choice to believe what they want, and there isn't anything you can do about it.
Some of the most unexpected connections happen when people dare to speak honestly.
That’s exactly how Americ and I found each other, through Substack. We began meeting virtually and quickly realized how similarly we saw the world around us, and how much we both had to say about it.
The first episode of our new series: Wisdom Wednesday, is built around one idea: that real growth often comes wrapped in pain. If you’re willing to do the work, friendship loss might just be the making of a new you.
In this first episode, we talk about:
What it means to stop walking on eggshells and finally find your voice
Why self-reflection is the only real way forward
How letting go can open doors you never knew existed
We want this to be a conversation, so tell us your thoughts in the comments.
Have you ever had something fall apart, only to realize it was making room for something better?