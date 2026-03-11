Some of the most unexpected connections happen when people dare to speak honestly.

That’s exactly how Americ and I found each other, through Substack. We began meeting virtually and quickly realized how similarly we saw the world around us, and how much we both had to say about it.

The first episode of our new series: Wisdom Wednesday, is built around one idea: that real growth often comes wrapped in pain. If you’re willing to do the work, friendship loss might just be the making of a new you.

In this first episode, we talk about: