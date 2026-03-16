Over the past several years, Americans have watched institutions struggle to enforce their own rules, which once seemed straightforward. Universities issue statements, schools convene restorative circles, and organizations hold listening sessions.

However, when misconduct occurs, consequences increasingly fail to follow.

Restorative justice spread fastest in schools. The premise was appealing; instead of suspensions and punishment, schools would address misconduct through dialogue, circles, and efforts to repair relationships.

In theory, restorative practices were meant to supplement discipline. In practice, they replaced it.

I wrote about this in two pieces—one for the Manhattan Institute on NYC schools, and another for Education Next on its national implementation.

When consequences become inconsistent, behavior doesn’t improve. It adjusts. Students, like all people, learn what the environment actually reinforces, not what adults say they value. They learn which behaviors produce consequences and which do not. This is what we call the science of behavior.

The Philosophy Behind It

Over time, many institutions lost confidence in punishment itself. Discipline started to look like the problem. Administrators hesitated, not because the rules were unclear, but because enforcing them began to feel wrong.

The intention was compassion. But norms aren’t sustained by intentions. They’re sustained by consequences.

What the Science of Behavior Actually Says

People learn what a community expects through the predictable relationship between actions and their consequences. When enforcement is consistent, norms hold. When enforcement becomes uncertain, negotiated, or avoided altogether, those norms weaken.

The change doesn’t happen all at once. It shows up first in small moments, when a rule gets bent, when a consequence gets delayed, when administrators decide it’s easier to mediate than enforce

Individuals inclined toward hostile or disruptive behavior are often the first to notice when enforcement softens. They test boundaries and they push slightly further each time and watch what follows.

If institutions hesitate, if consequences are replaced with mediation, people quickly figure out what the rules really mean. In behavioral terms, the contingencies have changed. When contingencies change, behavior follows.

When Rules Go Unenforced

After October 7th, universities across the country faced documented harassment of Jewish students. Many responded with working groups, statements, and listening sessions, while enforcement of existing conduct codes often appeared slow or uncertain.

These were not restorative justice programs. But they had absorbed a similar underlying philosophy: that enforcement should be a last resort, that consequences require extensive justification, and that institutions should hesitate before making clear judgments about behavior.

When institutions signal discomfort with enforcement, they teach their own lesson: that rules are negotiable. And the people most willing to test that lesson are rarely the ones institutions hoped to reach through dialogue.

Restorative Justice as a Warning

Restorative justice is often treated as a question of school discipline. It is better understood as a warning sign, a symptom of something larger: a growing institutional loss of confidence in the legitimacy of consequences.

That loss did not emerge on its own. Over time, a network of advocates, initiatives, and funding reframed discipline as a problem rather than a necessary tool for maintaining order. Punishment came to be seen as harmful in itself, rather than as a response to harmful behavior.

Rules exist to establish what a community will and will not accept. Consequences are how institutions communicate those boundaries, not only to the person who violated a rule, but to everyone watching.

When rules are enforced clearly, people learn what a community stands for. When enforcement becomes uncertain, those signals weaken.

The answer is the restoration of clear contingencies: rules that are enforced and consequences that reliably follow violations. When institutions enforce norms clearly, people learn what a community stands for and where the boundaries are. That is where trust begins.

Leave a comment