Every Action Builds

Every Action Builds

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Rachel Richards's avatar
Rachel Richards
4d

Agreed. And for kids in schools, knowing not just what the rules are but also that they will be enforced gives a sense of safety. The worst schools I have attended were ones in which I felt consequences were either weak or not enforced. The kids who are sensitive and just want to learn don’t feel safe at all, and the ones who like to push boundaries will keep pushing until they find some. That’s not community, it feels like chaos.

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1 reply by Jennifer Weber
Jennifer Smith's avatar
Jennifer Smith
2d

Thanks for this. Your writing has so much clarity around this issue for me.

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