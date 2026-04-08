Americ and I are back for our second episode in our new series, Wisdom Wednesday. This time, we are talking about “FOMO”- Fear of Missing Out.

We talk about:

· An event that happened, which led to a reflection on the concept FOMO · We break down the motivations, social influences, and strong feelings · What to do when FOMO hits at a personal level

We want this to be a conversation, so tell us your thoughts in the comments.

How has fear of missing out influenced your life?

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