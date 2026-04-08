Uncovering FOMO When the Halftime Show was Missed
How the strong pull and discomfort of being left out are instinctive in all of us.
Americ and I are back for our second episode in our new series, Wisdom Wednesday. This time, we are talking about “FOMO”- Fear of Missing Out.
We talk about:
· An event that happened, which led to a reflection on the concept FOMO
· We break down the motivations, social influences, and strong feelings
· What to do when FOMO hits at a personal level
We want this to be a conversation, so tell us your thoughts in the comments.
How has fear of missing out influenced your life?