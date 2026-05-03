Every Action Builds

Every Action Builds

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Jim Bergquist's avatar
Jim Bergquist
3d

In the case of the May Day protest, I claim apples and oranges. Students can learn:

1. The impotant history of that protest.

2. Debate whether a political protest decision by a controlling institution (school district or Governor) should be able to involve them. Students could have a sympathetic opinion,or a contradictory one.

3. Become aware of what is happening in the US that would provoke this action. We are in a situation beyond politics.

4. All of this will contribute to students being well-rounded and more mature in their role in society. This is similar to my life's journey.

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Lynn Rambo's avatar
Lynn Rambo
10h

While I appreciate the previous comment and agree that valuable learning *can* occur in such instances, I do think Jennifer’s argument captures the broader message being sent to our students (I’d add the COVID closures and subsequent dismissal of required work/learning outcomes - in some cases nearly a year’s worth) when we as adults and professionals drag/encourage/allow students to skip/ignore/miss key parts of the adopted curriculum without consequence. I might feel differently, especially in the case of the protest days, if students made a choice and were then held to both evidence their learning experience AND be held accountable for missed work. There are important lessons about duty and responsibility from the adult world here for high schoolers, I just don’t believe that’s the norm.

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