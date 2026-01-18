We taught students that facts could be proven, and opinions were personal beliefs. We taught them to sort sentences, label boxes, and then move on.

What we never taught was how facts are established. We never taught them how evidence can be incomplete, distorted, or misleading. We also never taught them how to sit with uncertainty long enough to evaluate a claim.

Instead, we taught them to classify. By middle school, students were asked to “distinguish among fact, opinion, and reasoned judgment.”

Facts went in one column. Opinions went in another. Once the label was applied, the thinking stopped.

Students are asked to sort simple, low-stakes statements, facts that are obvious and uncontested, and opinions that are clearly personal or emotional. The task is to identify, label, and move on. There is no expectation that students verify a fact, question a source, or consider how a claim could be incomplete or misleading. The skill being reinforced is speed and recognition, not evaluation.

This mattered more than we realized. When you train people to label instead of evaluate, you don’t create critical thinkers. You create belief defenders that reinforce certainty, familiarity, and speed.

We didn’t teach students how to ask, How do we know this is true? We taught them how to ask, Does this sound like a fact or an opinion?

Modern misinformation doesn’t announce itself as opinion. It presents itself as fact. It borrows the language of evidence, the tone of authority, and the aesthetics of credibility. It doesn’t ask to be questioned. It asks to be accepted.

We trained people to do exactly that. When students are rewarded for having an opinion rather than for examining evidence, confirmation bias doesn’t appear to be bias. It seems like thinking. An agreement feels like understanding; a disagreement feels like ignorance. Repetition feels like proof.

This not only shapes how people consume information. It shapes how they handle disagreement, with ideas, with institutions, and with each other.

So people don’t verify. They recognize and react, but they don’t analyze.

They trust what aligns with what they already believe and dismiss what doesn’t as “just opinion.” This is a failure of instruction.

We taught a generation to speak with confidence before they learned how to check themselves. We taught them to hold onto their beliefs rather than examine them. Somewhere along the way, reasons started to stand in for evidence, and certainty began to pass for truth.

We’re watching the consequences play out in real time across social media, public discourse, and global events, wondering why misinformation spreads faster than corrections and why outrage outpaces understanding.

This was predictable. Thinking is behavior, and behavior follows reinforcement.

We rewarded quick answers. We rewarded confidence, getting through the task and moving on. We didn’t spend much time rewarding pause, or checking, or the uncomfortable moment when you realize you might be wrong. Behavior follows what we reinforce. And what we reinforce can change.

Behavior can be retrained. If we want a society capable of handling complexity, disagreement, and truth, we have to stop teaching the illusion of thinking and start reinforcing the real thing.

Reading isn’t just about decoding words. It’s about decoding claims. And if we don’t teach people how to do that, someone else will gladly do it for them.

Retraining thinking starts with changing what we reward. We have to reinforce slowing down, checking claims, and tolerating uncertainty long enough to understand what we’re looking at. That means expecting students and adults to explain how they know something, not just what they believe. It means treating revision as a sign of thinking. It also means building environments where careful reasoning is valued more than fast answers or loud certainty.

We need better habits of thinking, and we have to teach them on purpose.

None