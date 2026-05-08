Every Action Builds

Every Action Builds

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A Legal Process's avatar
A Legal Process
May 8

That was enjoyable to read; always impressive to see someone genuinely so self-reflective. I look forward to reading more.

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1 reply by Jennifer Weber
3 Questions Deep's avatar
3 Questions Deep
7d

“Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.” - George Bernard Shaw

Nice article. I keep most of my life private by choice, but who knows where the future will go.

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