Since October 7th, I’ve been paying closer attention to how people talk about Israel. Not just what was being said, but how sure people seemed of it. By October 8th, 2023, parts of the world, including my own city, were already responding from a distance, with language and celebration, while Israelis were still searching for the missing, and before Israel had taken any military action.

It took only minutes to see how ordinary Israel’s inclusivity feels. Street signs are seen in Hebrew, Arabic, and English. Christmas trees and menorahs were part of the same public spaces.

The trip was centered on volunteering. Our first stop was along Israel’s northern border.

Standing at the Misgav Am overlook, you could see into Lebanon. It becomes obvious how misleading distance can be. During the briefing, it was explained to us that much of the destruction across the border was tied to military infrastructure and weapons embedded underneath or alongside civilian areas.

We spent time in Akko. Arabic and Hebrew were spoken side by side. Churches, mosques, and synagogues are within walking distance of one another.

What is discussed far less outside the region is the scale of evacuation in northern Israel during the war, and the extent to which communities there remain in need of rebuilding. We spent time packing boxes for families who had been displaced. No one asked about religion; the boxes were being prepared for whoever needed food.

When we traveled south, from certain vantage points, the Gaza Strip was visible in the distance.

We went to volunteer at Kibbutz Sufa.

Inside one of the buildings at Sufa, a memorial board hung on a wall. Photos of three members of the kibbutz community murdered on October 7th.

We heard from the wife of one of those three. She spoke about what happened that day, about the terrorists who entered the kibbutz, and about the lives of the three Israelis who were killed just over a mile from the Gaza Strip. She, like many others from the kibbutz, returned when residents were eventually allowed to re-enter.

We also spent time in Ofakim, a city where fifteen terrorists entered residential neighborhoods and murdered 51 people on October 7th. As in many of the attacks that day, violence unfolded inside homes.

We also went to the site of the Nova Music Festival, where 378 people were murdered after terrorists entered Israel and attacked the festival. The grounds open into rows of individual memorials. Each holds a photograph, a name, and a short account of a life.

Not far from the Nova site is Tkuma, where 1,560 burned vehicles collected from Route 232 and other roads in the Gaza envelope have been gathered since October 7th. Many of the cars came from people trying to escape the Nova festival and the surrounding areas.

We also went to the area around Nahal Oz, one of the military bases closest to the Gaza border. The Nahal Oz outpost sits roughly 850 meters from the Gaza border. More than fifty soldiers were killed there, and several were taken hostage during the attack. Many of those killed and abducted were female observers stationed at the post.

My Reflections

In education, we train people to form opinions, take positions, and repeat language without ever encountering the realities those words claim to describe. Israel exposes the consequences of that habit.

Distance doesn’t just limit understanding; it distorts it. It rewards certainty and confidence without consequence.

In less than 24 hours, NYC will have a new mayor, someone who has refused to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada.” That phrase is often defended as rhetorical or symbolic, as if words exist apart from the places and people they have already touched.

The same pattern shows up among public figures with large platforms, people whose language reaches millions, while their understanding is shaped entirely by distance. This is why it matters when figures like Ms. Rachel speak with certainty about Israel without ever having stood in the places they describe. With platforms that large, distance becomes instructional. That is how misinformation spreads.

I don’t have all the answers. But this trip made one thing harder to ignore.

We have built an educational culture that teaches people how to speak before it teaches them how to understand. People learn the language long before they ever encounter the reality it’s meant to describe.

I came back prouder to be Jewish, and even more grounded in my connection to Israel.

I am also more convinced of something that I have written about before… Thinking is not automatic. Understanding is certainly not guaranteed. Distance is one of the most powerful distorters of judgment we have.

What stayed with me most was watching Israelis rebuild, return, and keep showing up.

NOTE: These are only a few observations from my trip. There is much more I could write about, and much more I’m still processing. As someone who works in behavior and education, I’ve learned to start with observation, paying attention to what is actually there.