Every Action Builds

Every Action Builds

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Wisdom Wednesday: #8 Avoiding Independent Thought

Your thoughts are not alive, and we need to stop acting as if they are.
Jennifer Weber's avatar
Americ McCullagh's avatar
Jennifer Weber and Americ McCullagh

In this week’s episode, we talk about how to recognize it within yourself and why it is making your life lonely and miserable.

What thought makes you clinch your fists?

clear cocktail glass with yellow liquid inside
Photo by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández on Unsplash
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