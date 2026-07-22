Wisdom Wednesday: #8 Avoiding Independent Thought

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.2Wisdom Wednesday: #8 Avoiding Independent Thought Your thoughts are not alive, and we need to stop acting as if they are. Jennifer Weber and Americ McCullaghJul 22, 20262ShareTranscriptIn this week’s episode, we talk about how to recognize it within yourself and why it is making your life lonely and miserable. What thought makes you clinch your fists?Photo by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández on UnsplashGet more from Jennifer Weber in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEvery Action BuildsSubscribeAuthorsJennifer WeberAmeric McCullaghRecent PostsWisdom Wednesdays: Are You Conforming or Thinking? Jul 15 • Jennifer Weber and Americ McCullaghWisdom Wednesday: Middle School, Technology, and the Need for Social BelongingMay 20 • Jennifer Weber and Americ McCullagh