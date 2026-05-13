Wisdom Wednesday: Is it a Want or Need?
How technology and personal accountability are the bedrock skills that we all need to help elementary school age kids
Americ and I are back with our fourth episode of Wisdom Wednesdays. This time, we are diving into elementary-age children, where we discuss the challenges of passive learning, temporary solutions, and the long-term impacts on children on society as a whole. Don’t worry, it is not all bad….we talk about the silver lining in this episode too.
How do you define want vs. need in your own life?