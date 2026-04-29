Americ and I are back with our third episode in our new series, Wisdom Wednesday. This time, we’re diving into early childhood and technology, and why so many Early Intervention professionals warn against Cocomelon. There is a reason for it, and it’s not what most people think….

In this episode, we talk about:

The broad and layered effects that technology has on the mind

How malleable the brain is at an early age, and how it technology influences child development

Why shows like Cocomelon can capture a child’s attention, and what starts to feel “interesting” to them in real life

How parents can model for their children a healthy relationship with technology

We want this to be a conversation, so please tell us in the comments how much you love or hate Cocomelon!

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